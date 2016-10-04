Staff hand out gifts to thank residents for their patience

Residents received a special treat as a thank you after months of disruption.

Staff from Northumbrian Water were out in force in Cullercoats on Monday to hand out gifts and treats as part of Customer Service Week.

A total of 300 items were given to members of the public as a thank you for their co-operation during the company’s recent work improving the sewer system in Cullercoats.

Linzie Pentleton, of Northumbrian Water, said: “Customer service is a part of everything Northumbrian Water does.

“It has been great to take part in the national Customer Service Week in a unique way by making people’s day in Cullercoats by giving them random acts of kindness.

“We gave out 300 gifts which included chocolate bars, flowers, boxes of chocolate and vouchers for local businesses.”

“It was great to make people happy.”