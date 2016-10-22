Staff make a fab pledge to health

NHS workers have vowed to make a ‘fab’ difference to patient care as part of a national day of action.

Staff from Northumbria Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust pledged their support and committed to make one positive change in the workplace and turn ideas into action.

To celebrate their efforts, NHS commentator and founder of The Academy of Fabulous NHS Stuff, Roy Lilley, visited The Northumbria hospital at Cramlington to meet staff and hear about The Northumbria Way, the trust’s continuous journey of improvement.

Over the past week, Northumbria staff have used pledge walls at The Northumbria and North Tyneside, Wansbeck and Hexham general hospitals, with many taking to social media using #FabChangeDay to share their support.

Pledges included improving the patient experience, ensuring patients’ voices are heard and maintaining high levels of cleanliness.

As part of last Wednesday’s NHS Change Day – dubbed #FabChangeDay – staff also took part in a cycle challenge to illustrate the trust’s cycle of change and continuous journey to provide high quality, safe and caring health and care services.

Annie Laverty, director of patient experience, said: “While we encourage our staff to put forward their ideas on any day of the year, we are pleased to support NHS Change Day that showcases our improvement journey and focus our staff’s minds to continually strive to make the trust an even better place to work and receive care.”