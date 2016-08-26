Store’s set for success

A summer DIY spurt could be on the cards as a new home improvement store opens for business.

Screwfix has opened a Newcastle-Benton outlet on the North Tyneside Industrial Estate as part of a national expansion programme.

The opening weekend earlier this month attracted hundreds of customers, and staff hope the store will add to its offer in North Shields and Gateshead.

Manager Richard McGovern said: “We have received fantastic support from the local community, which has shown a keen interest in the store.

“It has been extremely exciting that we have already picked up repeat business.”