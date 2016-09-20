Students front their own advertising campaign

Proud pupils are fronting their own advertising campaign showcasing their school.

Students at Norham High School feature on bus stops and advertising pillars in North Shields, as well as a special advert.

The campaign was inspired by pupils, from Years 7 to 10, ahead of a special open evening taking place at the school on Thursday from 6pm.

The images for the poster adverts, which feature Year 8 pupils Rachael and David, were shot in the school’s new Learning Resource Centre and on the school’s playing fields.

David said: “I’m really proud that I go to Norham High School. It’s a great school, the teachers really want you to do well and I want everyone else to know how good it is, too.

“Shooting the poster image and having to lie really still on the school field for ages was a lot harder that I thought it might be! I love seeing the poster and hearing the advert and my family are all really proud.”

Rachael added: “It was really good fun being a model for the morning and it’s been really nice to see the posters up on bus stops. I feel like a bit of a star at the moment!”

Executive Headteacher David Baldwin said: “I am so very proud of all of our pupils.

“I am especially proud of our pupils who star in this new advertising campaign. It was inspiring and humbling to hear them speak so candidly about how proud they are of Norham High School and how they want to make sure everyone else knows how good the school is, too.”

“I hope lots of parents and pupils will take the opportunity to come along to our open evening on Thursday and see for themselves how much Norham High School has changed.”

Norham High School’s open evening on Thursday runs from 6pm until 8pm.

Prospective parents and pupils are asked to arrive for 6pm to register.

The event will have a fun ‘night at the movies’ theme to keep families entertained, and guests can enjoy a welcome reception drink and free evening meal. There will also be prizes and surprises on offer across the evening.

Norham High School has just celebrated achieving its best ever GCSE results, with 54 per cent of Year 11 pupils achieving 5 or more A* to C grades including English and Maths in August, which is a massive 19 per cent increase on the results achieved in 2015.

For more on the school visit www.norhamhigh.com