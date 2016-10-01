Students prove good citizens

There was no such thing as a lazy summer for some North Tyneside students as they completed National Citizen Service (NCS).

The initiative, for 15 to 17-year-olds, aims to build work and life skills, while helping good causes.

Almost 300 youngsters from the area took part, enjoying a week-long residential in the Lake District, with rock climbing and canoeing, followed by courses in First Aid, sign language and learning about local charities.

More than 17,222 hours of volunteering were contributed, and £7,000 raised for good causes, with participants celebrating on a Tyne cruise.

Dion Davies, 16, from Killingworth, said: “I’d recommend that anyone my age takes part.”

The next programme, delivered by Catch 22, starts on October 21. For details call 0191 247 4020.