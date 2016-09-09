Studio celebrates lottery cash boost

A charity supporting adults with mental health problems is celebrating a cash boost.

North Tyneside Art Studio (NTAS) has received £39,600 from the Heritage Lottery Fund (HLF).

The money will be used for their ‘Transforming Service: Transforming Lives – A history of North Tyneside Art Studio’ project, which coincides with the charity’s 25th anniversary year.

The project will enable staff, volunteers and services users to research their history over the next year, capturing stories about how the service was set up and how it’s helped to transform people’s lives over the years.

NTAS, based in the Linskill Centre, North Shields, will work in partnership with Remembering the Past Resourcing the Future and other heritage professionals to provide a programme of training, research, activities and events for service users, past and present.

Andrea King, director, said: “We’re absolutely delighted to be given this support from the Heritage Lottery Fund, which will help us to raise our profile in the local community, celebrate achievements from over the years, and learn from the past to build a great future for the benefit of people who’ll use the studio over years to come.”

Ivor Crowther, head of HLF North East, said: “The 25th anniversary of North Tyneside Art Studio presents a fantastic opportunity to explore how mental health services have changed and to share the voices and achievements of the charity and those who have passed through its doors.”

“Thanks to National Lottery players, we’re delighted to support this project and wish the charity luck for another successful quarter of century.”