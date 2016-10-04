Substantial damaged caused to excavator on building site

An excavator was damaged on a building site in Wallsend.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the damaged which happened at Ropery Lane overnight between 10pm on Friday, September 30, and 7am, on Saturday, October 1.

Offenders forced their way onto the site through fencing and damaged an excavator parked on the site causing substantial damage, forcing shutters and smashing windows and mirrors.

The site is beside a public path leading from the metro station on Hadrian Road, Wallsend, and police are appealing for any pedestrians in this area using the walk way who may have witnessed the incident to contact them.

Police want to hear from anyone who was in the area and who may have seen or heard any suspicious activity.

Anyone with information should call police on 101, quoting reference number 091070U/16, or ring the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.