Success for Eira at junior run in Kielder

Runners made their mark at an event today described as ‘Britain’s most beautiful Marathon and Half Marathon’.

Cees Van der Land from Allendale (two hours, 48 mins and 51 secs) took the title of Active Northumberland Kielder Marathon 2016 champion, while Ashington runner David Green (one hour, 15 mins and 10 secs) won the second annual Kielder Half Marathon.

Both events were the show stoppers to a full weekend of activities, which included the Kielder 10K, Kielder Run-Bike-Run, junior races and a series of walks.

The junior races took place while the marathon and half marathon were under way and they saw more than 100 children take part in either the Osprey (1km race for children aged seven to nine) the Roman Mile (1.48km race for children aged 10 to 12) or the Centurion (2.5km race for children ages 13 to 15).

Winner of the Kielder Centurion race was Eira Hegarty, who is 15 and from North Shields. She ran the race with her younger brother.

Eira said: “I am really happy. I did this race last year and enjoyed it.

“I got into running through joining a running club with a friend.

“My brother, Osian who is 13, came second. I know I beat him today, but I’m sure he’ll be able to beat me soon!

“It’s special that we have raced together and both done so well.”

Around 1,300 runners descended on Kielder Water & Forest Park for the runs and it was the seventh year of the marathon, which is held every year starting from Northumbrian Water’s Leaplish Waterside Park.

Debbie Crozier from Washington (three hours, 19 mins and 25 secs) and Zena Phillips of Ascot (one hour, 33 mins and 26 secs) were the first female finishers in the marathon and half marathon respectively.

Race Director Steve Cram said: “The 2016 Kielder Marathon was the culmination of another fantastic weekend of races at the most picturesque sporting event in Britain.

“We have had some excellent races, with competitors from across the UK and around the world. Each year, the weekend improves and the work starts now on planning a bigger and better event for 2017.”