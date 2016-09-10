Successful end for volunteer project

Students have completed a volunteering qualification thanks to a partnership.

Three-year project Culture Track was led by Tyne & Wear Archives and Museums (TWAM) with funding from the Paul Hamlyn Foundation, delivered by This is Creative Enterprise (TICE).

The project aims to provide young unemployed adults aged 16 to 25 with volunteer placements in cultural organisations that meet their individual needs.

Students completed successful placements at either the Discovery Museum or Great North Museum, giving them work experience and boosting their CVs.

The course also had a positive personal impact on many of the students, recognising the importance of self motivating themselves to commit to a course and a placement, work as apart of a team and represent a venue.

Following the end of the funded project in July, TWAM now aim to embed these new ways of working into their regular programmes, providing opportunities for young people facing barriers to employment within the galleries where suitable, and acting as a safe place where they can learn employability skills, gain confidence and co-incide with gaining a qualification whilst doing so.