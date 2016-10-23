Successful scheme aids young people

Four more young people have managed to secure employment, thanks to North Tyneside Council’s successful apprenticeship scheme.

Since the project began in 2014, a total of 89 apprentices have been recruited across a variety of areas, ranging from adult social care to communications and marketing.

Of those who have completed their course, more than 70 per cent are now employed.

And now, four sport and leisure apprentices, who began their courses in December 2014, have completed their qualifications and been appointed as permanent leisure assistants within the council’s four centres.

Working towards their National Vocational Qualification (NVQ) in Sport and Leisure Operations at TyneMet College, the young people have developed skills such as customer facing interaction and communication, obtained their RLSS Pool lifeguard qualification and gain experience in a variety of different job roles within the leisure industry.

Jake Greener, 20, of Hadrian Leisure Centre, is one of the newly-employed leisure assistants. He said: “The apprenticeship has been great and I’ve really enjoyed it. Everyone I’ve worked with has been amazing and I’m looking forward to continuing my work here.”

Also earning a permanent contract was 20-year-old Callum Davidson, who works at Waves Leisure Centre. He added: “Working at all the different leisure centres has been fantastic. You get so much experience from it that you just couldn’t get anywhere else.”