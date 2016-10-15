Support for teenagers

An organisation supporting teenagers who are not in education or employment is planning a series of activities in October.

Barnardo’s Palmersville Training – which supports and engages with 16 to 18-year-olds – is holding its October programme for attendees to meet their peers and course tutors.

Free activities include a Victoria Tunnel Tour in Newcastle on October 20 at 10.30am; battling it out at Laser Quest Sunderland on October 21 at 11am; and a fancy dress competition for Hallowe’en on October 31.

Palmersville provides advice and advocacy on the skills needed to support sustained employment. It focuses on increasing confidence, resilience and self-esteem through employment, work experience, volunteering, educational opportunities and qualifications. For more call (0191) 270 1133.

Alternatively visit Barnardo’s Palmersville Training, Unit 27 North Tyne Industrial Estate, Whitley Road, Benton, or find them on Facebook at Barnardospalmersvilletraining.