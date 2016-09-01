Surgery is praised for service to town

A GP surgery has been given the top rating after impressing visiting inspectors.

Dr McManners and Partners, based at Whitley Bay Medical Centre in Whitley Road, has been rated ‘outstanding’ by inspectors at the Care Quality Commission (CQC).

Following an inspection in July, officials at the CQC said the surgery was a fantastic resource for the people of Whitley Bay.

Inspectors gave the top rating in five key areas – safe, effective, caring, responsive and well led.

Dr Janet Williamson, Deputy Chief Inspector of General Practice said: “It is clear Dr McManners and Partners is providing a caring and responsive service which is a real asset to the people living in this part of North Tyneside.

“To get rated as outstanding is a real achievement.

“We were particularly impressed with the strong relationships between staff and patients.

“Each GP had an individual list of patients, which allowed them to get to know patients well, and work with them to achieve their goals.

“We could see that these relationships were highly valued by both staff and patients.

“We were also impressed with the consistently good feedback we received from patients who said they felt very well cared for.

“This is a great example of what outstanding care looks like.”

Professor Steve Field, chief inspector of General Practice, said: “The GPs and staff at Dr McManners and Partners have demonstrated a real commitment to their patients.”

“I am delighted to highlight the exceptional service they are providing.”