A centre is inviting people to take a step back in time to see how Cullercoats used to be.

Cullercoats Community Centre Association will be opening its doors as part of Heritage Open Days event.

On September 10 and 11, they will have a host of activities taking place. There will be a miniature village of Cullercoats showing Gordon Square, Gordon House, Front Street, constructed by Lisle Brunton.

There will also be a timeline showing Cullercoats past, displays about the history of Cliff House plus hundreds of photographs. Cullercoats Primary School choir will be singing sea shanties on the Saturday from noon. Refreshments will be available at a small cost.