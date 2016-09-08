Take a walk on the wild side

A conservation group is counting on nature lovers to help monitor local wildlife.

The Friends of Brierdene Wildlife Site in Whitley Bay are teaming up with Northumberland Wildlife Trust to hold a Bioblitz event this weekend.

The five-hour event will see the friends count everything that grows, walks, crawls, swims or flies in the Dene, and members of the public are invited to help.

There will also be the chance to talk to experts from the wildlife trust.

Trust head of conservation Steve Lowe said: “The Brierdene site is home to over 869 species of wildlife, including plants, birds, butterflies, moths, bees and ladybirds, not to mention spiders and fungi, so it is well worth a visit.

“The Bioblitz promises to be a great event.”

The Bioblitz, sponsored by Story Homes, takes place on Saturday, from 10am to 3pm.