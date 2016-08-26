Tasty deal for junior football team

Staff at a Whitley Bay restaurant have kicked off sponsorship of a local team.

Hinnies Restaurant, in East Parade, has teamed up with Whitley Bay FC to sponsor the Under 11s team for the new season.

The Hinnies logo will adorn the team’s shirts for the boys, who are based at Foxhunters Pavilion and finished second in the Killingworth Young People’s Club (KYPC) last season.

Restaurateur Andy Hook opened Hinnies in February with his business partner Dave Townsley, and has already made a big impact on the local dining scene.

The boys are embarking on an exciting season, as they will be moving up to a 9-a-side format this year, and will play in the Pin Point Recruitment Junior Football League.

Team manager, Darren Fawcett, said: “We are really pleased that Hinnies has agreed to sponsor our team.”

“It’s great to see a local restaurant taking an interest in local junior football. Hopefully, by displaying the Hinnies logo on our shirts, we can help to raise the profile of this popular local business whilst we’re playing other teams across the north east.”

Andy said: “Many of us here at Hinnies are keen football fans, and we wanted to find a way to show our support for local youngsters who share our love of ‘the beautiful game’.

“We are delighted to sponsor the Whitley Bay FC Under 11s, who are clearly a talented bunch. We will be cheering them on all season!”

