Teachers chosen for national programme to support pupils

Two teachers have embarked on a prestigious leadership development programme dedicated to improve the life chances of pupils.

Norham High School’s Clare Belford, assistant curriculum leader of science, and David James, head of English, are among nearly 400 national teachers doing the TL Fellows programme.

The two-year programme, run by national education charity Teaching Leaders, works with talented teachers in their early stages of leadership to transform pupil outcomes and close the achievement gap between disadvantaged pupils and their wealthier peers.

Clare and David went through a rigorous assessment process, securing their place thanks to support from the North Tyneside Learning Trust.

Clare and David said: “We are excited to be joining the Teaching Leaders movement; we fervently believe that social disadvantage should be no barrier to a successful education.

“Our work on the Teaching Leaders programme will help us to enhance the provision for our disadvantaged pupils and give them the opportunities they deserve.”

Teaching Leaders’ CEO James Toop added: “School leaders are the key to closing the achievement between disadvantaged pupils and their peers.

“It matters much more who teaches you than which school you go to.

“We need consistently excellent teaching and learning in every department of every school to change this.”

Teaching Leaders will soon be joining forces with The Future Leaders Trust, extending these teachers’ opportunities to headship and beyond.