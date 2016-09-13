Team in appeal to make tournament

A team of disabled footballers are appealing for help to realise their dreams of representing the north east at a European competition.

Northern Thunder Powerchair Football team are hoping to travel to Denmark next month for the European Champions Cup.

But the outfit, based at Hedleys Sport which is part of the Forest Hall-based Percy Hedley Foundation, need to raise £10,000 to fund the trip.

Northern Thunder qualified as 2015 English National Champions after a fine domestic season, and will return to Europe aiming to go one better than they did in 2012 when they were beaten in the final on penalties in Paris.

Ed Common, 21, who suffers from rare muscle-wasting condition Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy, said: “Playing powerchair football means everything to myself and my team mates and to be able to go and play against the best teams in Europe would be amazing.

“I would love to captain Thunder and hopefully we can go one step better and win it having been beaten by penalty shootout in the final. Please help us if you can as it means the world to us all.”

Northern Thunder’s journey to the championships will involve a fleet of vehicles, four days of travelling to and from the venue in northern Europe, and seven nights accommodation on the competition site. They will be away from home for almost a fortnight.

Anyone who can support the team should contact Adam Parry at Percy Hedley Sports Academy on 07525 081812 or a.parry@percyhedley.org.uk