Thieves steal payphone from club lobby

Police are appealing for witnesses following the theft of a payphone in Wallsend.

It happened in the lobby of the Wallsend Engineer’s Club, on Coach Road, at approximately 9.05pm on Wednesday.

Thieves entered the premises and stole the payphone and coinbox by forcing it from the wall and then ran off.

Police are making enquiries in the area and are checking CCTV.

Police are appealing for witnesses.

Anyone who was in the area and who may have seen or heard anything suspicious, is asked to contact police.

Anyone with information should call police on 101, quoting reference number 1178 of 28/09/16 or ring the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.