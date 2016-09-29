Thieves target Whitley Bay shop

Burglars were left empty handed after targeting a shop.

Police are appealing for witnesses after a pet grooming business was burgled in Whitley Bay.

Thieves struck at the Grooming Room, on Ilfracombe Gardens, between 1am and 7am today (Thursday).

They forced their way inside and searched the premises but left empty handed.

Police are appealing for witnesses and officers are carrying out enquiries in the area.

Whitley Bay Neighbourhood Sergeant Lisa Henderson said: “We’re appealing for help from the local community to find those responsible. We also want to ask local businesses to be vigilant and to report any suspicious behaviour they may see.”

Anyone with information should call police on 101, quoting reference number 147 of 29/09/16 or ring the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.