Thousands drive on down to car show

A popular annual classic car show saw thousands of people motor on down to the coast - breaking records in the process.

Hundreds of classic vehicles were shown off in glorious sunshine on The Links, Whitley Bay, on Sunday.

Some of the cars on display at the Whitley Bay Classic Car Show.

The free event, now in its third year and organised by North Tyneside Council, featured a record 413 vehicles from mid-1930s classics to more recent models - with their owners on hand to talk about each car's history as organisers said they had the most number of visitors to date.

Among the vehicles on display were Corvette, Jaguar, Mercedes, MG, Triumph, and Mini.

An Infiniti Newcastle display featured a Renault Sport F1 car while to mark Nissan Washington’s 30th anniversary, visitors saw an early Micra, Bluebird and production Qashqai.

Vintage buses were on hand to give visitors a short trip along the coast while others parked up to allow people to see onboard.

There was also live jazz music from The Vieux Carre Jazzmen, refreshments and small fairground rides for children.

Coun Eddie Darke, cabinet member for Leisure, Culture and Tourism said: “It was another brilliant year for the Whitley Bay Classic Car Show, with thousands of people enjoying the event in the sunshine, and the feedback we have had has been fantastic.

“With our highest visitors numbers to date and over 400 vintage cars on display, the event continues to go from strength to strength and it’s great to see how much it has grown in just three years.”