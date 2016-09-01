Three year extension for business support programme

A programme supporting businesses get started in North Tyneside has been extended by three years.

Since its formation, the Business Factory has helped more than 1,400 businesses and last year claimed top prize for promoting entrepreneurial spirit at the Enterprising Britain Awards.

North Tyneside Council has now appointed north east-based enterprise agency TEDCO Business Support to deliver its new programme.

They will be looking to its experienced team to provide expert start up advice and build on the success The Business Factory has seen.

Businesses with ambitious growth plans will also have access to a range of specialist support services, such as marketing, branding, PR, procurement, social media and commercial property advice.

Coun Bruce Pickard, North Tyneside’s Deputy Mayor, said: “We are delighted to be able to continue and build on the phenomenal success of The Business Factory and this partnership with the TEDCO team will only enhance what we can do.

“This new chapter for The Business Factory which sees our support now extended to existing businesses as well new start-ups could potentially transform the business landscape of the borough.”

Carole White, CEO at TEDCO Business Support, added: “We are delighted to be working with North Tyneside Council’s Business Factory. North Tyneside is highly regarded for the level of business support provided to its residents and we are looking forward to bolstering this.”

“As the North East delivery partner of the government’s Start and Grow programme and Virgin Start-up, offering government-backed business loans, we are well placed to help individuals get investment ready and access routes to funding which will be instrumental for start-ups and ambitious businesses looking to grow.”

The Business Factory will continue to operate out of the North Tyneside Business Centre in North Shields.

Anyone thinking of starting their own business or looking to grow their existing company should contact (0191) 349 9799 to arrange an initial appointment with one of the friendly team of business advisers.