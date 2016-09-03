Top rating for nursery

Staff at a nursery are celebrating after receiving the top rating from inspectors.

Little Cygnets Childcare Ltd, based in the White Swan Centre in Killingworth, has been open since September last year.

And it was recently rated ‘outstanding’ across all areas following a recent Ofsted inspection.

The inspector was particularly impressed with the quality of teaching, describing it as ‘exemplary’.

There was also praise for how the staff team sensitively focus on children’s needs and how quickly children develop from the quality teaching and assessment, plus the inspirational leadership and management delivered.

Irene Orrick and Leanne Conway, directors at both Little Butterflies Childcare and Little Cygnets Childcare, said: “We’re absolutely thrilled to have achieved outstanding.”

“The staff team consistently work hard to deliver fantastic childcare, create effective relationships with other professional organisations, schools and parents which has been recognised.”