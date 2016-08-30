Trio are on their marks for Games

Youngsters from the borough are preparing to represent their region in a competition that helps guide Olympic champions.

A total of 1,600 athletes will compete across 12 sports at the 2016 School Games, taking place at Loughborough University and Sheffield from September 1 to 4.

Among them is Orla McCallion, 15, from Whitley Bay. The John Spence Community High School pupil will represent England North in rugby 7s.

Dylan Keville, 18, from Whitley Bay, who goes to Gateshead College, will represent the North East in ambulant shot and ambulant discus.

Alfie Kelly, 14, from Newcastle, who goes to St Thomas More Academy, will represent England North in the 400m freestyle and 4 x 100m medley team in swimming.

McCallion, who trains at Percy Park RFC, said: “After my participation in the Talent Inspiration Programme at the last School Games, I have been inspired to work towards selection onto the rugby 7s for this year. I was delighted when I heard that I had been selected.”

Keville, who trains at North Shields Polytechnic Athletic Club, said: “I’m really looking forward to competing at Loughborough University.”

Kelly, who trains with the Newcastle Swim Team, said: “I’m absolutely buzzing to have been selected. I really love team events and representing my region.”

Previous competitors include Rio Olympic gold medallist and world-record breaking swimmer Adam Peaty, other gold winners Owain Doull, Georgie Twigg, Lily Owsley and Elinor Barker.

There is a full education programme for the athletes running throughout the event which aims to give them an insight on life at the very highest level of sporting competition.