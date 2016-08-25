Tynemouth school celebrates best every GCSE results

A Tynemouth school is celebrating its best ever GCSE results.

A total of 91 per cent of pupils at Kings Priory School recorded at least five A* to C grades, including English and maths – the most successful GCSE return to date.

Students at Kings Priory School celebrate their GCSE results.

Amongst other top headlines 96 per cent of pupils received an A* to C in both Mathematics and English.

The overall GCSE result is significantly higher than both regional and national averages.

Mimli Moudgalya attained ten A*s and two As, Eleanor Fay with an impressive eight A*s and four As, Hana Hassan with seven A*s and five As and Liam Steele, who received seven A*s and four As.

Philip Sanderson said: “I am delighted to see so many young people having their hard work over the last few years recognised.

“We are very pleased with the GCSE results and more importantly the achievement of all of our pupils.

“Many congratulations must go to them and a huge thank you for the continued hard work and support of our dedicated staff who can celebrate these results too.”

The pupils are now preparing for their return to the School in September, in the new bespoke Sixth Form Centre which opened earlier this year.

There are still a small number of places available to start the Sixth Form at Kings Priory School in September.

Any late enquiries should be directed as soon as possible to (0191) 258 5995 or email KPSenquiryline@kps.woodard.co.uk