Under starter’s orders for places

Young runners are being offered free entry into a new road race.

North Tyneside Council is supporting the revived Morpeth to Newcastle (M2N) marathon – on Sunday, October 30 – through its public health service.

As part of the support, children with a North Tyneside postcode will get free entry into the Mini Mile event on the Quayside in Newcastle on Saturday, October 29.

It is the first ever one-mile Kids to Newcastle (K2N) race, which is open to anyone aged between three and 17.

Contours gym members can also claim 10 per cent off entry fees into the M2N marathon and the North Tyneside to Newcastle (N2N) half-marathon, which sets off from the Spanish City in Whitley Bay.

Coun Eddie Darke, cabinet member for leisure, culture and tourism, said: “It’s great to see the Morpeth to Newcastle road race make a comeback – this is an event I’m sure many people in the borough will have fond memories of.

“The Mini Mile event is a fantastic opportunity for youngsters who may have been inspired by the Olympics or the Great North Run to get active and have some fun at the same time.

“I’m also delighted that the new half-marathon will get underway at the Spanish City in Whitley Bay.”

Wendy Burke, the council’s director of public health, added: “Participating in events such as this is a great way to get people active as part of a healthy lifestyle in order to improve health and wellbeing and promote healthy weight.”

The M2N race will take runners 26 miles from Morpeth to Newcastle Quayside.

Phil Gray, of event organisers Total Racing International, said: “There is so much that goes into staging an event like this, the support from North Tyneside Council has been invaluable. They are clearly committed and passionate about getting people healthy and active.

“The support they are providing to the Mini Mile by offering children with a North Tyneside postcode free entry is a clear example of this.”

For more information about discounts available to Contours members visit http://my.northtyneside.gov.uk/node/11391