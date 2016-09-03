Up and running into top 100 businesses

A Cramlington firm is celebrating after being named one of the top 100 small businesses in the country.

These Girls Can Run, which offers beginner running groups to women, received the recognition from Small Business Saturday.

The company aims to break down some of the barriers which prevent women from exercising and help them turn can’t into can.

It has developed friendly and welcoming sessions specially designed so there is something for everyone and has also recently launched These Guys Can Run, a male-only running group.

Kim Scott, founder, said: “Having had my own journey from overweight and unfit to marathon runner, I understand the emotions and fear of judgement which goes hand in hand with starting a new exercise.

“It is through my own experiences that I can ensure we deliver sessions in such a way that people are welcomed, supported and able to realise their own potential at their own pace.

“These Girls Can Run has achieved fantastic success in just 16 months but I do not wish to rest on my laurels.

“My vision is for everyone to have access to a These Girls Can Run and a These Guys Can Run group and for the groups to expand nationally without losing sight of the visions and values I have as a small business.”

Michelle Ovens, campaign director for Small Business Saturday, said: “The British public has a great affection for small businesses and we continue to see that grow.”

“Although the campaign focuses on one day, the goal is to have a lasting impact on small businesses by changing mind-sets, so that people make it their mission to support small businesses all year round.”

More information on Small Business Saturday can be found on www.facebook.com/smallbusinesssaturdayuk