UPDATE: Man charged after police officer hit by car in Northumberland

News from Northumbria Police.

Police investigating an incident in which an officer was injured when he was hit by a car in Blyth last night have charged a man.

At around 10.20pm on Sunday, the officer was on foot on Bridge Street in Blyth when he was involved in a collision. The male officer did not suffered any serious injuries, but was taken to hospital by paramedics for treatment to a leg injury and later released.

Earlier today, police issued a witness appeal, but a 21-year-old man has now been charged with dangerous driving, aggravated vehicle taking, assaulting a police constable, no insurance and failing to stop after an accident.

Karl Rowan, from Fitzsimmons Avenue, Wallsend, is due to appear before magistrates in Bedlington on November 3.

