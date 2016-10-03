UPDATE: Missing pregnant woman is found

Erika Purvis.

Police have confirmed a missing pregnant woman has been found safe and well.

Erika Rachel Purvis was last seen in Sunderland Road, in Gateshead, on Friday, September 30.

The 24-year-old is originally from North Shields and had previously been living in Sunderland.

But following an appeal to trace her, police confirmed late on Monday that she had been found safe and well.

