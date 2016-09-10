Vandals smash 12 car windows in North Shields

Police are appealing for witnesses after a number of cars were damaged in North Shields in the early hours of this morning.

The damages happened around 3am this morning in Hylton Street, Waterville Road and Waterville Terrace. So far, 12 cars have been found with smashed windows.

Extra officers are in the area to both carry out inquiries into the damages and offer reassurance to local residents.

Any witnesses should ring Northumbria Police on 101, quoting reference 205 10/09/16, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.