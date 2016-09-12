Vehicles to motor on down to show

Hundreds of classic cars are set to descend on Whitley Bay this weekend.

Thousands of visitors are expected at the annual classic car show on The Links on Sunday.

Now in its third year, the event organised by North Tyneside Council will feature more than 300 cars from mid-1930’s classics to more recent models – and their owners will be on hand to talk about each car’s history.

There is a huge range of makes and models signed up to attend including Corvette, Jaguar, Mercedes, MG, Triumph, and Mini.

Coun Eddie Darke, cabinet member for Culture, Leisure and Tourism said: “This event is now well and truly established and is a great, informal gathering of enthusiasts on the coast all happy to spend time talking to visitors about their labour of love. We really appreciate the support of the car owners every year and I hope everyone enjoys their visit to Whitley Bay.”

An Infiniti Newcastle display will feature a Renault Sport F1 car and to mark Nissan Washington’s 30th anniversary, visitors can see an early Micra, Bluebird and production Qashqai.

Vintage buses will be on hand to give visitors a short trip along the coast while others will park up to allow people to see onboard.

There will be live jazz music from The Vieux Carre Jazzmen, refreshments and small fairground rides for children.

The free event, supported by Whitley Bay Chamber of Trade, Infiniti Newcastle, Wingrove and CO-OP, runs between 10am and 3pm.

