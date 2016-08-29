VIDEO: Spectacular fire and light display at Tall Ships

A spectacular display of fire and lights thrilled the crowds at Blyth quayside last night.
Spotlights illuminated the forest of masts from the Tall Ships and performers waved flaming torches, before the ships sounded their horns.
The display was part of the nightly fireworks display which has lit up the night sky during the four-day event, the biggest event Northumberland has hosted.
The nightly fireworks were accompanied by a film and musical score created by Swedish artist Cecilia Stenbom and UK composer Chris Sharkey, who have worked with the people of Blyth and Gothenburg to produce the show.
