Views are sought on council services in annual residents’ survey

Residents are being asked to help shape council services and share views on the local area.

More than 4,000 will receive a residents’ survey questionnaire, offering them the opportunity to evaluate services provided by North Tyneside Council and suggest improvements for the local area.

Mayor Norma Redfearn said: “Residents are at the heart of decision making in North Tyneside and with their help we continue to make great improvements to the borough and to our services.

“The annual residents’ survey is a very important way of the public letting us know how we’re doing and I’d urge everyone who receives a questionnaire to fill it in so we have a clear picture of the views of residents.

“For those who don’t receive a questionnaire, there are a number of other ways they can give their feedback and I’d encourage them to do so.”

Households selected to take part in the survey – being managed by Ipsos Mori – are chosen at random and all feedback remains anonymous and confidential.

Residents have until November 4 to complete and return their questionnaire in the pre-paid envelope provided.

Residents can also contact Mrs Redfearn by emailing Norma.Redfearn@northtyneside.gov.uk or calling (0191) 643 5314.