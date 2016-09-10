Views sought on five-year library strategy

Residents are being asked for the views on library services in North Tyneside.

North Tyneside Council is drawing up a new five year strategy for its libraries to build on the success of the last five years which saw more than 6.5m visitors and more than four million items loaned out.

In the past ten years the council has modernised its Library Service and invested more than £20m, including three state-of-the-art Customer First Centres in Wallsend, Whitley Bay and North Shields.

The new draft strategy also sets out the work the council carries out with communities including prevention and wellbeing through its outreach teams, working with troubled families, providing resources to housebound residents, engaging with schools and offering residents the chance to access cultural events and community activities.

Coun Eddie Darke, cabinet member for Leisure, Culture and Tourism, said: “Our libraries are a resource at the heart of our communities, linking with and improving access to other services across the borough. They have changed significantly in recent years as they have adapted to changes in local needs and expectations.”

The closing date for responses is September 25. The survey is available at libraries and on the libraries page on www.northtyneside.gov.uk