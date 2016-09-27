Warning after man hands over cash in distraction burglary

Residents are warned to be on their guard after an elderly man was conned out of money.

The was at his home in Wellfield, Whitley Bay, at noon on Monday, September 26, when an intruder let himself in through an unlocked front door.

While in his home the offender deceived the victim into handing over a small quantity of cash, the deception was only realised after the intruder had left.

The offender is described as a white man in his 40s, approximately 6ft tall with a local accent. He was wearing a bright red jumper with a coat over the top.

Officers have been carrying out house to house enquiries and additional neighbourhood officers are in the area to reassure local residents.

Neighbourhood Inspector Neil Armsworth said: “We want to remind people to make sure they keep their doors securely locked, to prevent opportunist thieves from simply walking into your home.

“We also want to alert people to this offence and ask people to be vigilant.

“We would also like to ask members of the community to look out for elderly or vulnerable neighbours who could be victims of this type of crime and report any suspicious people or vehicles they see in their community to police.

“If in doubt contact officers.”

Police are appealing for witnesses. Anyone who was in the area and who may have seen or heard anything suspicious, is asked to contact police.

Officers would also like to hear from anyone who may recognise the offender from his description.

Anyone with information should call police on 101, quoting reference number 757 of 26/09/16 or ring the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

More crime prevention advice can be found at the Northumbria Police website www.northumbria.police.uk