Warning as dog rescued from cliffs

Dog owners are being reminded to keep their pets on leads when walking along cliff tops.

The warning comes after a man and his dog got stuck at the bottom of cliffs in Whitley Bay.

Tynemouth Volunteer Life Brigade (TVLB) and Blyth Coastguard Team were called out just before 7pm on Sunday after reports of the pair being stuck at the bottom of cliffs north of St Mary’s Island with no access off due to the high tide.

A rope technician was lowered down the cliff with the dog, a Springer Spaniel named ‘Molly’, brought up first before the technician returned for the man.

But now people are being warned about the dangers of walking near cliff tops.

TVLB Captain Peter Lilley said: “The incident unfolded after the man’s daughter was out walking Molly and she ran down the cliff.

“The daughter contacted her dad who was able to climb down the cliff to reach Molly, but could not then safely make his way back to the top.

“He then contacted a mutual friend, who is a member of a local lifeboat station, who in turn then contacted the Coastguard.

“The Brigade would like to remind dog owners to keep their dogs on leads when on cliff tops and to keep well away from the cliff edges.

“If your dog does go down a cliff please contact the Coastguard immediately.”