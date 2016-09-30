Warriors give backing to cancer fundraising

A special fundraising event is taking place to help a local youngster battling cancer.

Family and friends of Frankie Sherwood are raising £550,000 so the four-year-old can receive potentially life-saving treatment in America.

Frankie was diagnosed with neuroblastoma cancer last year, but after starting treatment against it, doctors found that the cancer had come back during an examination earlier this year.

Local sports teams have held a range of fundraising events to support Frankie and his family and now Whitley Warriors are the latest taking part.

Before and during their game against local rivals Billing Stars on Sunday, there will be a range of collections and other fundraising events as part of the Fill The Rink For Frankie initiatives.

Doors open at Whitley Bay Ice Rink at 4pm.

The event was the brainchild of Rob Potter, who was given the green light after approaching the Warriors for help. To make a donation visit www.gofundme.com/28mzxuk