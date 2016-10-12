WATCH: Emmerdale star at official opening of North Tyneside school

An award-winning soap star joined pupils, staff and VIPs for the official opening of North Tyneside’s latest state-of-the-art school and nursery today.

Charlie Hardwick, who played Val in Emmerdale, joined the Elected Mayor of North Tyneside, Norma Redfearn, as she unveiled a plaque to mark the opening of Whitehouse Primary School in North Shields.

Charlie Hardwick, who played Val in Emmerdale, with pupils at Whitehouse Primary School in North Shields. Picture by Jane Coltman

The new new £3million school and nursery has bright and airy classrooms, a learning resource centre, multi-purpose hall with stage lighting, community room, lots of outside space and a multi-use games area.

The school choir performed a special song for the occasion and there was a guided tour of the new building. Representatives of construction partner Sir Robert McAlpine, school leaders and representatives of the local authority and Learning Trust were also present.