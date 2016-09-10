Wheels in motion for charity support

An organisation supporting disabled people has received a funding boost and year-long support.

North Tyneside Disability Forum (NTDF) has been selected by the Inner Wheel Club of Tynemouth as its charity of the year.

And they started the support with a financial donation to help the NTDF buy a giant Connect Four game for use within the Shiremoor Centre.

NTDF works with young people and adults who have a range of differing needs, running social activities, support groups, projects and events.

The giant game was presented to Sue Adams, chief officer, and Susan Proctor, youth development worker at NTDF, by Sue Hart, President of Tynemouth Inner Wheel.

Sue said: “This donation is hopefully to be the first of many and we will be actively fund-raising throughout the year to support this charity.”

“It provides an invaluable service to those who need it within the area.”

For more information on North Tyneside Disability Forum, visit www.ntdf.co.uk