Whitley Bay man lined up as conference speaker

A senior developer at a bespoke software consultancy will be one of the speakers at a leading technology conference.

Sam Hogarth, of Whitley Bay, was the first confirmed speaker for Bristech 2016, which takes place at The Watershed in Bristol on November 3.

The 27-year-old, who is based at Scott Logic’s Newcastle office, will be among 18 speakers presenting on an array of technology topics to hundreds of polyglot developers, innovators and other tech curious individuals.

Sam said: “My talk aims to be a gentle introduction to Redux development, and where I’ve encountered pitfalls and tips as I’ve built my own application. I’m really looking forward to presenting at a wonderfully vibrant conference.”

Evolving from the success of the regular Bristech Meetup group, which was founded with support from Scott Logic in 2013, the inaugural Bristech conference was held last October, and was so popular that early bird tickets for this year’s event have already sold out.

