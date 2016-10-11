Whitley Bay students show their pedal power

During June 2016 13 students and four adults took part in a charity cycle riding from Workington to Tynemouth over three days. They raised over �2000 for four different charities (Teenage Cancer Trust, Dementia UK, Alzheimer's association and the Little Princesses Trust). All students were part of the Sixth Form at Whitley Bay High School.

