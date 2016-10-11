Whitley Bay students show their pedal power

Sixth form students have been having too grand a time after getting on their bikes for charity.

A group of 13 students and four adults took part in a charity cycle ride from Workington to Tynemouth over three days in June.

And their efforts raised more than £2,000 for four different charities – the Teenage Cancer Trust, Dementia UK, the Alzheimer’s Society and the Little Princess Trust.

All of the students taking part attend the sixth form at Whitley Bay High School.