Woman has wallet stolen while in supermarket

An elderly woman has had her wallet stolen while in a supermarket.

The 82-year-old victim had been in the Morrisons store, on Hillheads Road, Whitley Bay, on Saturday when the theft happened between 2pm and 2.30pm.

The woman had left her bag on the shopping trolley while in the store and a thief stole her wallet containing bank cards and used them to steal cash from her bank account.

The thief made off unseen.

Officers are making enquiries at the store and are checking CCTV.

Police are now advising shoppers to take extra care of their valuables.

Detective Inspector Steve Appleton said: “We want to remind shoppers, both in town centres and supermarkets, to make sure they keep a close eye on their wallets and purses at all times

“Valuables should be kept in zipped compartments and it’s vital that nothing is left unattended in trolleys or out of sight.

“Unfortunately opportunist thieves do operate and by taking crime prevention steps people can reduce their risk of falling victim to such a crime.

“If anyone sees suspicious behaviour in a shop or witnesses a theft taking place, they should contact police straight away.”

Police are appealing for witnesses. Anyone who was in the supermarket and who may have seen or heard anything suspicious is asked to contact police.

Anyone with information should call police on 101, quoting reference number 395 of 27/09/16 or ring the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.