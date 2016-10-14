World Cup heroes help raise £75,000 for Foundation’s appeal

Two of England’s World Cup winning heroes have helped raise thousands of pounds for charity.

Sir Geoff Hurst and Gordon Banks were guests of honour at a charity dinner celebrating the 50th anniversary of England’s historic win over Germany at Wembley.

Gordon Banks OBE tells anecdotes from Englands World Cup campaign in 1966 on stage at the Baltic Centre for Contemporary Arts.

And the event – held at the Baltic Centre for contemporary Arts in Gateshead and hosted by Sky Sports News presenter Pete Graves – raised £75,000 for The Percy Hedley Foundation’s Building Brighter Futures Appeal.

More than 200 guests listened to Banks and Hurst recall tales and anecdotes from England’s famous win, in which Hurst scored a hat-trick.

Attendees were given the chance to buy memorabilia from 1966 including replica signed shirts, balls and limited editions bottles of champagne designed specifically for the event.

The evening also included a silent auction and live auction, which included a replica of the original Jules Rimet trophy.

Hurst said: “The Percy Hedley Foundation does some fantastic work for children and adults with cerebral palsy and it’s nice to be able to help.

“What started as a group of parents in 1953 has grown into something quite remarkable that supports over 1,000 families each year.

“It’s a brilliant charity and it was a thoroughly enjoyable evening.”

The Building Brighter Futures Appeal is raising money for a new lower school building, being built on the same site at Percy Hedley Upper School in Killingworth.

The expansion will enable the Foundation to provide vital education, therapy and support services for up to 200 children and their families in the North East.

Money generated from the appeal is also supporting the transformation of one of the charity’s residential units into an 8-bed residence for young people with profound and multiple learning disabilities.

The event was supported in full by St James’s Place Wealth Management,.

Earlier this year, the wealth management group’s charity arm, The St. James’s Place Foundation, made a £1m donation to the Building Brighter Futures Appeal.

Event organiser from The Percy Hedley Foundation, Danny Mitchell, said: “The night was a huge success and I’d like to thank everyone who attended for their generosity.

“The amount of money raised will give our Building Brighter Futures Appeal a huge boost.

“The event wouldn’t have been possible without the help of several companies who donated lots of gift in kind to make it possible; St. James’s Place Wealth Management, Shiremoor Press, Blue Kangaroo design, Climb Creative, Big Purple Productions, National football Museum and the Baltic.”