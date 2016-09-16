Youngsters take to stage

A youth theatre group is in the final stages of rehearsals for a double performance of a well-known musical.

Kids on Stage is the junior section of Walkerville Musical Society.

The society has recently celebrated its 70th anniversary and is affiliated to the National Operatic and Drama Association (NODA).

And the youth group, which comprises youngsters aged six to 16, will be performing Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat later this month.

The performances will take place on Sunday, September 25, at 2.30pm, and Monday, September 26, at 7.15pm, at Walkerville Community Centre.

Kids on Stage is the brainchild of Joan Fothergill, who was a music school teacher and decided to set up a junior section for the society, which now has a well established number of young people attending.

Along with society member Alan Tonkins and other members who help, rehearsals are every Monday evening, from 6.30pm to 7.30pm, at Walkerville Community Centre, Pinewood Close.

Anyone interested in joining should contact Joan on 07767 312481.

Tickets for Joseph are £8 from the ticket office on 07980 535231.