London beckons for dancer Amonik

A teenage dancer is jumping for joy after landing a place at a prestigious theatre school.

Amonik Melaco, 16, a student of the Gillian Quinn School of Theatre Dance in Whitley Bay, has started his professional dance training at the Laine Theatre Arts College in London, home of many famous names in the theatre.

He will join fellow Gillian Quinn student Emily Hardy to start a three-year course in all types of dance, drama, singing and acrobatic and circus skills. Laine College’s patrons include former dancer Arlene Phillips, choreographer, theatre director and former Strictly Come Dancing judge.