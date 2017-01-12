Longbenton Air Cadets claim record fifth award

High-flying air cadets have scooped a top regional award for the fifth year running.

The Longbenton Squadron has been named as the top performing for training across the Durham Northumberland Wing.

It follows a rigorous annual inspection of all 35 units in the region.

The squadron has seen its members achieve 17 BTEC qualifications, 18 STEM awards and 25 Duke of Edinburgh awards.

Officer Commanding, Flight Lieutenant Gary Richardson said: “It is an absolute privilege to command Longbenton Squadron.

“The young people are a pleasure to work with – they show drive, dedication and desire to achieve and try new opportunities. The volunteer staff give their time in such a positive and creative way that allows each individual young person to be the best that they can be.”

The youngsters were presented with the Durham Trophy by High Sheriff for Tyne and Wear John Mowbray at a celebratory dinner.

He said: “Longbenton Squadron is a top squadron and it has proven this consistently, both locally and nationally, over a lengthy period of time.”

The squadron, which is based in Marquis Close, Benton, is open to new members in Year 8 or above. Anyone interested should visit www.2344.org.uk