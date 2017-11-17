Longbenton charity lands £43,000 cash boost

A charity supporting young people secure employment has received a cash boost.

Virgin Money Foundation has given a grant of £43,000 to Justice Prince CIC.

The Longbenton-based charity provides help and support to vulnerable people on the estate.

The award supports its work with young people from a range of very disadvantaged and complex backgrounds, helping them to secure sustainable employment.

It was among nine charities who were awarded £318,000 between them from The Virgin Money Foundation’s North East Fund.

Nancy Doyle-Hall, executive director of The Virgin Money Foundation, said: “Tackling disadvantage in socially and economically deprived communities is the primary objective of The Virgin Money Foundation’s work, and we are delighted to announce these latest awards to nine charities addressing these issues across the North East.”

These latest awards from The Virgin Money Foundation take the total amount awarded this year to more than £2.3million.

For more information on Justice Prince CIC, based in the Oxford Centre, West Farm Avenue, visit www.justiceprince.co.uk or call (0191) 266 1717.