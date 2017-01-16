Lottery boost for project

A project looking to celebrate the role of a former school turned community asset has received a Lottery boost.

Linskill and North Tyneside Community Development Trust has been awarded £56,000 by the Heritage Lottery Fund (HLF) to research and celebrate more than 32 years of the Linskill Centre’s history from 1984 to the present day.

Some of the Press cuttings on the Linskill Centre that will feature in the community heritage research project.

The centre exists within the original footprint of the 1932-built Linskill High School, and came into being after the school’s closure in 1984.

In 2004, the building was saved from demolition by a powerful community campaign and in 2006 North Tyneside Community Development Trust was established to take on asset-management of the site.

In its tenth year, the Trust has secured both Big Lottery funding to refurbish and renovate sections of the original building, and the HLF grant to record the building’s community history from 1984 to the present day.

This project will build on the successful HLF-funded Linskill Life project which engaged almost 400 past pupils and ex-school staff to share their memories and school ephemera to help bring Linskill’s school years to life.

Linskill’s life after school will focus on Linskill’s community years and will bring the building’s history up to date, with the celebratory sharing of memories, photographs and ephemera.

A delighted Simeon Ripley, chief executive of Linskill Trust, said: “We are thrilled to have been awarded the Heritage Lottery Fund grant towards ‘Linskill’s life after school’ project.

“This follows our successful heritage project in 2015 looking at Linskill School’s heritage.

“This new project will research the years following the school’s closure, including the successful asset transfer of the Linskill Centre and how it has been transformed in to a valuable community hub for all of the community of North Tyneside to access.”

Ivor Crowther, Head of HLF North East, said: “We’re pleased to support this project which will enable people of all ages to celebrate 30 years of the community centre and share stories and voices from across North Tyneside.

“Ahead of renovation plans this year, also made possible by National Lottery players, this will ensure the building’s heritage remains an integral part of its future.”