Lotto winner gives Hope special treat

A lottery winner brought some Christmas cheer to a youngster from North Shields battling cancer.

Kenny Ashton, from Sunderland, won £1million on the National Lottery’s 20 X Cash Scratchcard in May.

And before Christmas he invited Hope Feeney and her family for a VIP day out at Ouseburn Farm in Newcastle.

The five-year-old was diagnosed with neuroblastoma, a rare form of cancer, in April 2014.

Kenny said he always wanted to help and support sick children and his National Lottery win has enabled him to do this, raising money for poorly children from across the North East including Hope.

Kenny, a DJ, donates all of the money he raises through his music to sick children and their families.

Hope and her family enjoyed a tour of the farm and were even given the opportunity to stroke and feed the animals.

Kelly Feeney, Hope’s mother, said: “We are so grateful to Kenny and those who raise awareness for Hope and support her. Their generosity is incredible.

“Christmas is such a special time of year and to get to spend quality time with my family on an amazing farm is a lovely experience! Kenny has certainly helped to make this Christmas one we will never forget.”

This year will be Kenny’s first Christmas as a millionaire. The win has allowed the father of five to give up his former job as a canvasser and spend time doing what he loves – looking after his family and pursuing his hobby as a DJ.

He said: “My life has been totally transformed this year – winning the lottery is just the most amazing feeling ever. It’s changed my life and I want to ensure I can help to make life better for as many other people as possible too!”

Kenny has always supported charities and the £1m windfall has afforded him the time to support the good causes close to his heart.

He added: “I know there are those who will be less fortunate than me this Christmas.

“No child should have to suffer. As a father myself, I feel strongly about helping families that need support.”