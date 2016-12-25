£½m boost to improve independence

Residents with a learning disability in North Tyneside are set to benefit from more than half a million pounds of funding to help them live more independently in their own homes.

North Tyneside Council has secured nearly £528,000 of Government funding to enable and increase options for independent living and wellbeing for people with a learning disability in a bid to prevent unnecessary hospital admissions and health costs.

The cash will be used to fund housing projects in the borough, including West Farm Road, Howdon, and Quarry Close, Killingworth. Some will be used to refurbish the existing building at West Farm Road.

The work, which is nearing completion, includes five homes for people with a learning disability featuring assistive technology which will support independent living and improve residents’ quality of life by minimising their dependency on staff.

And at Quarry Close, funding will be invested in three new two-bedroom houses adapted to include assistive technology, which have been developed by Riverside Housing Association.

Elected Mayor Norma Redfearn said: “The health and wellbeing of our residents is one of our top priorities and I am delighted that we have been successful in securing this funding which will help those people with a learning disability to live more independent lives.

“This will in turn improve wellbeing and help prevent unnecessary health-related costs.”

Minister for Community Health and Care David Mowat said: “I want to offer my sincere congratulations to the successful project in North Tyneside. We had a fantastic response to our call for bids and I’m delighted that the innovative ideas put forward for refurbishing and creating suitable housing will now become a reality.

“I want to thank the bidders for their dedication to improving the lives of people with learning disabilities in their community and wish them all the best in bringing this important project to life.”