Major works planned to replace Metro tracks this summer

Major work is set to take place this summer replacing the tracks on the Tyne and Wear Metro.

Nexus, which owns and manages the system, is spending £20million on the modernisation work, which will include a 34-day line closure in North Tyneside.

Tyne and Wear Metro is to carry out work this summer replacing its ageing tracks and sleepers.

And officials have released pictures showing the condition of the rails and sleepers and why the line between South Gosforth and Shiremoor needs replacing.

Raymond Johnstone, director of Rail and Infrastructure at Nexus, said: “There is no doubt that we need to renew the tracks between South Gosforth and Shiremoor.

“The current track in this area is showing its age and modernisation work is very much needed.

“This work can only be done during a major line closure. We cannot replace lines without the 34 day closure period.

“It will mean disruption for some of our customers in the short term, and I’m sorry for that, but the long term benefit will be a newly laid section of line which will keep Metro going for many years to come.”

The Metro line will be closed between South Gosforth and Four Lane Ends from Monday, July 31, to Friday, August 11. It will then be widened – South Gosforth to Shiremoor – from Saturday, August 12, until Saturday, September 2.

A frequent replacement bus service will be running on both occasions.

The Metro works mark the completion of track renewal work on Metro’s North Tyne coastal loop.

The work – which forms part of the £350m Metro all change modernisation programme – will involve the replacement of ageing tracks, the strengthening of embankments, and the replacement of the Killingworth Road Metro bridge in South Gosforth.

A road improvement scheme by Newcastle City Council, which will see Killingworth Road widened towards the Haddricks Mill roundabouts has been arranged to dovetail with the Metro modernisation schemes and will mean the road is closed for nine months.

The temporary closure of Salters Lane in Gosforth will begin from Thursday, July 20, to allow for the Metro bridge replacement work

Killingworth Road will be closed to traffic from July 20 until Spring 2018. A comprehensive traffic management plan has been arranged by Newcastle City Council to help motorists during this road disruption.

Modernisation works on the Metro line will also take place during weekends and also at night, during Metro’s track access hours.

Nexus has already sent letters to over 3,000 households between South Gosforth and Shiremoor to make residents aware of the forthcoming works. It will also carry out public drop in sessions for people to find out more about the project.

For further information about the major line closures in North Tyneside passengers can find out more on the Nexus website, or by calling the Nexus Customer Service Centre 0191 202 0747.